Acid attack case: Makerere suspends Dr Buyinza as internal probe kicks off

Makerere University orders Dr Faisal Buyinza to step aside as a six-member committee investigates acid attack and misconduct allegations by Hanifah Nakiryowa.

Makerere University has ordered Dr Faisal Buyinza to step aside from all leadership and administrative roles as a six-member committee begins investigating allegations raised against him by his former wife, Hanifah Nakiryowa.

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The university clarified that the action is an administrative measure during the investigation and does not amount to a finding of guilt.

Buyinza, an associate professor, has been serving as head of the Department of Economic Theory and Analysis at Makerere’s College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS).

In a detailed communication to staff and students dated October 7, Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Sarah Ssali said Buyinza must leave the departmental leadership with immediate effect and remain out for the duration of the investigation.

“Dr Buyinza has been directed to step aside from the headship of the Department of Economic Theory and Analysis and from any other leadership or administrative position he holds in the University,” Ssali said.

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The Dean of the School of Economics will oversee the department in the meantime.

Makerere has also barred Buyinza from contacting, influencing or interfering with any complainant or witness involved in the investigation.

The decision follows mounting scrutiny of the university after Nakiryowa revived allegations linking her former husband to an acid attack that severely injured her in 2011.

She has also accused Buyinza of sexual harassment, abuse of authority and misconduct dating back to when she was his student at Makerere.

Buyinza previously denied involvement in the acid attack. The criminal case against him was discontinued in 2014 without a final determination of guilt.

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Makerere said some of the allegations now before it had previously been investigated by police and subjected to criminal proceedings between 2011 and 2014.

However, the university said those proceedings do not prevent it from examining Buyinza’s conduct under its own rules.

“Irrespective of those proceedings, the University has its own duty, under its Policy and Regulations against Sexual Harassment, its Safeguarding Policy and its Human Resources Manual, to establish the facts in this matter and to act on them,” Ssali said.

Six-member committee named

Makerere has appointed a six-member committee to handle the inquiry.

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Associate Prof Dorothy Okello, dean of the School of Engineering at the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, will chair the committee.

Other members are Prof Engineer Bainomugisha, principal of the College of Computing and Information Sciences; Dr Christine Mbaazi Mpyaŋgu from the Department of Religion and Peace Studies; legal adviser Sumaiyah Nanyondo Sebuta; and Dr Joella Nasaka from the School of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Resources.

Chief Human Resource Officer Deus T. Mujuni will serve as secretary.

The committee has been instructed to hear every complainant and witness while also giving Buyinza an opportunity to respond to each allegation.

Makerere said the process will follow the principles of natural justice.

The committee must submit its report to the Vice Chancellor by November 6, giving investigators about a month to establish the facts and recommend the next course of action.

More action possible

Makerere stressed that directing Buyinza to step aside is not a disciplinary punishment.

“These are administrative measures to protect the integrity of the investigation and those who take part in it. They are not a disciplinary sanction and are not a finding of guilt,” the university said.

If investigators find that Buyinza has a case to answer, Makerere will refer the matter to the university’s Appointments Board.

He would then receive another opportunity to defend himself under the university’s disciplinary procedures.

The institution said it would communicate the outcome of the process to the university community.

Witnesses offered protection

Makerere has also invited other people who may have information about the allegations to approach the committee.

The university said it would provide contact details through which complainants and witnesses can make submissions.

It promised to handle the information in confidence and protect those who come forward from intimidation, victimisation or retaliation.

Management also warned members of the Makerere community to avoid social media comments that could expose complainants, intimidate witnesses or prejudice the investigation.

“The safety and dignity of every member of our community is not negotiable,” Ssali said.

The latest action follows Makerere’s first statement on October 1, when it acknowledged concerns about a member of staff but did not name Buyinza or announce specific action against him.

The response attracted public criticism as questions grew over why Buyinza remained in his leadership position despite the gravity of the allegations.

Makerere later announced that a committee had been constituted. Its latest communication now identifies the investigators, gives them a November 6 deadline and removes Buyinza from leadership while they work.

Nakiryowa alleges that Buyinza masterminded the December 11, 2011 acid attack that left her with severe facial injuries and required several operations abroad.

She also claims he abused his authority when she was his student, including allegedly withholding academic results to pressure her into a relationship.

Buyinza was later charged with attempted murder over the acid attack but denied the allegations. The Director of Public Prosecutions discontinued the case in July 2014 after repeated difficulties securing prosecution witnesses.