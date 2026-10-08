Under pressure, Makerere launches investigation into senior lecturer acid attack allegations

Hanifah Nakiryowa and her former husband, Dr Faisal Buyinza

Hanifah Nakiryowa and her former husband, Dr Faisal Buyinza

Makerere University has launched a formal probe into Dr Faisal Buyinza over acid attack and harassment allegations raised by former wife Hanifah Nakiryowa.

Makerere University has opened a formal investigation into allegations against senior lecturer Dr Faisal Buyinza, days after facing criticism over its initial response to claims revived by his former wife, Hanifah Nakiryowa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated October 7, the university said Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe had constituted a committee to inquire into the allegations against Buyinza.

“The inquiry is being conducted under the University’s Safeguarding Policy, the Policy and Regulations Against Sexual Harassment, and the applicable staff disciplinary procedures,” Makerere said.

The committee has been directed to work “expeditiously” and report its findings to the Vice Chancellor.

The move is a shift from Makerere’s first statement on October 1, when the university acknowledged “serious concerns” circulating on social media but did not name Buyinza or announce an investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Makerere instead spoke of its zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and gender-based violence and advised complainants to use established reporting channels.

The response drew criticism from people who questioned why Buyinza remained at work while Nakiryowa’s allegations were gaining public attention.

Buyinza heads the Department of Economic Theory and Analysis at Makerere’s College of Business and Management Sciences.

Nakiryowa has recently used a series of social media videos to accuse her former husband of masterminding an acid attack against her in 2011. She has also accused him of abusing his position while she was his student.

Buyinza has previously denied involvement in the acid attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nakiryowa says Buyinza hired a man to pour acid on her after their seven-year marriage deteriorated.

Court records show that the attack happened on December 11, 2011.

Nakiryowa told Buganda Road Court that she had separated from Buyinza and left their home after domestic disagreements. She said Buyinza later asked her to return and collect their children.

According to her testimony, she arrived at his residence at Mugenyi Flats at about 8pm and called him. He told her to walk to the house.

She said she knocked at the door but Buyinza did not open. An unidentified person then approached and poured acid on her face. �

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her young daughter was also injured.

Nakiryowa suffered severe burns and was admitted to Mulago hospital. Contemporary court reports said she suffered extensive damage to her face and later travelled abroad for treatment and reconstructive surgery.

Police arrested Buyinza and prosecutors charged him with attempted murder. He denied arranging the attack and maintained that he had no knowledge of it.

The case later stalled repeatedly.

A police witness failed to appear during one hearing. On other occasions, prosecution witnesses failed to turn up despite court summons. The police file was also returned to Wandegeya Police Station as investigators tried to trace witnesses.

By July 2014, the prosecution had failed to bring additional witnesses despite being given another opportunity by court.

On July 23, 2014, then Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita discontinued the attempted murder charges. State attorney Lillian Omara presented the DPP’s letter to court, after which Chief Magistrate Lillian Bucyana discharged Buyinza.

The withdrawal did not amount to a court finding that Nakiryowa’s allegations were false. The prosecution ended before a final determination of guilt.

Nakiryowa now alleges that some witnesses were intimidated into staying away from court. She has accused Buyinza of relying on influential associates to frustrate the case.

Those claims have not been independently established.

She has also accused Buyinza of using his position when she was a Makerere student to pressure her into a relationship, including allegedly withholding academic results.

Makerere’s latest statement does not suspend him or make any finding against him.

The university said the committee will examine the allegations under its safeguarding, sexual harassment and disciplinary procedures.

“Makerere University restates its zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and any misconduct that threatens the safety, dignity, and welfare of its community,” the university said.