Kasangati bodaboda rider arrested for defiling, impregnating 13 year old step-daughter

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Mayanja, a bodaboda cyclist and resident of Lutete village in Nangabo parish, Kasangati town council in Waksio district

Police in Kasangati are holding a bodaboda rider accused of aggravated defilement of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Mayanja, a bodaboda cyclist and resident of Lutete village in Nangabo parish, Kasangati town council in Waksio district

Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told reporters at a press conference that Mayanja was arrested on allegations that he impregnated the minor, after exploiting her sexually for months.

The victim was living under the care of Mayanja as his stepfather, following the death of her month, when she was only six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is alleged that the 13 year old girl was adopted by the step after at the age of 6 years, after her mother had died,” Kawala said.

“ It is alleged that from about 12 to 13 years, the suspect has been defiling the victim but sent her away after impregnating her, a matter that is still under investigation”

Kawala condemned the incident and reiterated police’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minors.