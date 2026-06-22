Advertisement

Kasangati bodaboda rider arrested for defiling, impregnating 13 year old step-daughter

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:32 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman
Police identified the suspect as  Ronald Mayanja, a bodaboda cyclist and resident of Lutete village in Nangabo parish, Kasangati town council in Waksio district
Advertisement

Police in Kasangati are  holding a bodaboda rider accused of aggravated defilement of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Advertisement

Police identified the suspect as  Ronald Mayanja, a bodaboda cyclist and resident of Lutete village in Nangabo parish, Kasangati town council in Waksio district

Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told reporters at a press conference that Mayanja was arrested on allegations that he impregnated the minor, after exploiting her sexually for months. 

The victim was living under the care of Mayanja as his stepfather, following the death of her month, when she was only six.

Advertisement

“It is alleged that the 13 year old girl was adopted by the step after at the age of 6 years, after her mother had died,” Kawala said.

“ It is alleged that from about 12 to 13 years, the suspect has been defiling the victim but sent her away after impregnating her, a matter that is still under investigation”

Kawala condemned the incident and reiterated police’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minors.

“We strongly condemn all acts that violate the rights of children and reaffirm our commitment to protecting their safety, dignity and wellbeing,” she said 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Spiro secures $270m to expand Africa’s electric mobility network
News
22.06.2026
Spiro secures $270m to expand Africa’s electric mobility network
President Yoweri Museveni
News
22.06.2026
Museveni compares Uganda Airlines to MV Kalangala ferry
Kasangati bodaboda rider arrested for defiling, impregnating 13 year old step-daughter
News
22.06.2026
Kasangati bodaboda rider arrested for defiling, impregnating 13 year old step-daughter
Lukwago bail hearing adjourned as lawyers raise alarm on potential TB infection
News
22.06.2026
Lukwago bail hearing adjourned as lawyers raise alarm on potential TB infection
Martha Karua denied entry into Uganda at Entebbe Airport as Lukwago awaits bail court decision
News
22.06.2026
Martha Karua denied entry into Uganda at Entebbe Airport as Lukwago awaits bail court decision
Ntinda hangout puts spotlight on men’s emotional wellbeing
Lifestyle
21.06.2026
Ntinda hangout puts spotlight on men’s emotional wellbeing