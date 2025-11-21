31-year-old man arrested over defiling 1-year-old niece

The local chairperson was alerted and quickly reported the matter to the police.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Yumbe for allegedly defiling his one-year-and-nine-month-old niece.

Hamid, a resident of Leinga Central Cell in Barakala Town, was apprehended on Sunday, November 16, 2025, after the child’s guardian returned home around 5 p.m. to find the infant bleeding from her private parts.

The guardian, Kalisumu Cheka, had left the child in Hamid’s care while she went to fetch water.

Upon discovering the injuries, Cheka raised the alarm and informed other residents.

The local chairperson was alerted and quickly reported the matter to the police.

When authorities arrived, the suspect attempted to flee but was arrested shortly after.

Collins Asea, spokesperson for the North West Nile region police, confirmed that a case of aggravated defilement has been filed at Barakala Police Station under SD Reference 08/16/11/2025.

Medical examinations later revealed that the child had suffered multiple injuries to her private parts.

This incident adds to the rising cases of defilement in the region.

According to the 2024 Annual Crime Report, there was a 5.7% increase in cases of aggravated defilement, with 4,072 incidents recorded last year compared to 3,846 in 2023.

