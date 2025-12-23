Advertisement

Jolly Kateregga denies links to AIGP Magambo

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:34 - 23 December 2025
Jolly and Kateregga
Jolly S. Kateregga has denied social media claims linking her to CID director AIGP Tom Magambo, saying she has never met him and urging the public and media to respect the ongoing court process.
Jolly S. Kateregga has dismissed claims online and in parts of the media linking her romantically to the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Tom Magambo.

In a statement issued recently, Kateregga said the claims are false and malicious. She said she has never met AIGP Magambo and has no personal, professional or business ties with him.

“I have never met AIGP Tom Magambo at any time or place, and I have no relationship with him,” she said.

Kateregga said the rumours harm her name and unfairly target a senior public officer. She warned that such claims weaken public trust in state institutions.

She also clarified that her ongoing personal dispute, which has drawn public attention in recent weeks, is before a civil court. She asked the public and the media to allow the case to proceed without speculation.

“I ask the public and the media to wait for the court’s final decision and stop spreading unverified claims,” she said.

Tom Magambo

Kateregga urged media houses to verify information before publishing. She said she may take legal action against anyone who continues to spread the allegations.

The statement comes amid strong online interest in the civil matter involving Kateregga. Neither AIGP Magambo nor the Uganda Police Force has issued any fresh comment beyond earlier clarifications distancing the police from the private dispute.

Legal analysts say spreading false claims of this nature can lead to civil liability if found to be defamatory.

