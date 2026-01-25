I splashed billions in mayoral election – Beatrice Mao

Mrs Mao revealed in an interview that she printed over 40,000 campaign T-shirts at Shs 35,000 each, totalling around Shs 1.5 billion.

Beatrice Nambi Mao, the Democratic Party (DP) candidate and wife of the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, has spoken out after her disappointing performance in the recently concluded Kampala Lord Mayor election.

Ms Mao, who finished fourth in the race, revealed she spent vast sums of her own money on campaign materials and publicity but believes the result did not reflect the level of support she had garnered.

She revealed in an interview that she printed over 40,000 campaign T-shirts at Shs 35,000 each, totalling around Shs 1.5 billion.

Mrs Mao says she also spent an estimated Shs 150 billion on billboards, without even accounting for the costs of posters and other materials.

Despite the heavy outlay, Ms Mao said she remained pleased that her message had circulated widely across Kampala.

“But that should not drive you away from elections as long as you have a vision. For me I am pleased that my message got out there regardless of the politics,” she said.

Beatrice Mao says she spent over 1.5billion on campaign t-shirts alone

Although she said she had not expected to win outright, Ms Mao claimed that without irregularities she would have placed second in the contest.

“I came fourth but I should have been second and Erias third. I was cheated,” she said

“For instance at the polling station where my family voted; there were over 30 family members that voted there but the forms came out showing that I got only one vote there.”

Election Outcome and Vote TotalsThe Kampala Lord Mayor election, held on 22 January 2026, saw National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga win decisively with 141,220 votes, a commanding lead over his rivals.

According to official results, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Moses Kizito Nsubuga finished second with 43,615 votes, and incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) came third with 41,915 votes.

Beatrice Mao, representing the Democratic Party, secured 2,162 votes, placing fourth, followed by several other contenders with smaller tallies.

Second Bid After 2021 DisqualificationThis election marked Ms Mao’s second attempt to claim the Kampala Lord Mayor seat.

In 2021 she had sought the position but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission over issues related to voter registration, preventing her from contesting that year’s polls.

