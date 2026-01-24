New report details names, factors behind Museveni’s latest election victory

According to Mwenda, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) campaign benefited from broad-based support that went beyond traditional party structures.

A new analytical report is offering a detailed account of the key actors and strategies that contributed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s latest election victory.

Titled “Anatomy of a Victory,” the report by political commentator Abel Mwenda examines the political, social, and organisational dynamics that shaped the outcome, which saw Museveni secure 71.65 per cent of the vote.

The report highlights the visible role played by influential religious leaders, including prominent Christian and Muslim figures, who urged their followers to support what they described as stability and continuity.

He cites names such as Pastor Robert Kayanja and Pastor Aloysius Bujingo who were front and center in mobilizing their massive followers to back "stability."

Mwenda argues that endorsements and messaging from respected faith leaders helped reinforce the NRM’s appeal among large sections of the population.

The report also points to the growing role of digital financial tools in political mobilisation.

Government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga are cited as having strengthened the ruling party’s connection with voters, particularly in rural areas.

Mwenda suggests that the use of mobile money platforms to disburse funds made state programmes more visible and tangible to beneficiaries during the campaign period, shaping perceptions of service delivery and responsiveness.

Another aspect examined is what the report describes as internal weaknesses within opposition ranks.

Mwenda states that individuals sympathetic to the ruling party were embedded within opposition structures, providing information that may have undermined campaign planning and coordination.

This internal "spy game" he says left Bobi Wine’s team guessing until the very last minute, leading to the loss of several big-name opposition seats.

The report further notes the political significance of formerly displaced persons and refugees who have since acquired Ugandan citizenship.

Mwenda argues that many of these voters supported Museveni, crediting him with maintaining national stability and security.

