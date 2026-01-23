NRM blames Lukwago’s fall on sidelining Museveni

The ruling NRM party has already begun framing the possible defeat of incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as a consequence of his contentious relationship with President Yoweri Museveni and refusal to work closely with the his leadership.

As results from the Kampala Lord Mayor election continued to be tallied early Friday morning, the ruling NRM party has already begun framing the possible defeat of incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as a consequence of his contentious relationship with President Yoweri Museveni and refusal to work closely with the his leadership.

NRM spokesperson Emmanuel Ddombo publicly criticised Lukwago’s leadership on Thursday, saying that Lukwago rejected advice to work hand in hand with the head of state.

“When Lukwago was first elected as Lord Mayor of Kampala, his late father gave him advice to work with Museveni to extend service to the people of Kampala,” Dumbo stated.

“He unfortunately ignored it, and he failed to deliver on anything. "

Reports from many polling stations had shown Lukwago trailing National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Ronald Balimwezo by wide margins even before official results were completed.

Lukwago has been Lord Mayor since 2011, navigating a years-long power struggle between the political office and the administrative structure introduced under the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

After the 2010 KCCA Act replaced the older Kampala City Council, the Lord Mayor’s role was transformed into largely ceremonial and supervisory functions, while executive powers were vested in a presidentially appointed Executive Director.

Critics — including Lukwago — have argued this fundamentally weakened democratic authority in favor of central government control.

President Museveni has openly framed this reform as necessary to impose order in the city, appointing technocrats like Jennifer Musisi to manage KCCA affairs and sideline political friction.

The president said his decision to establish KCCA and appoint an executive director was meant to tackle mismanagement and prevent Kampala from becoming a “battle-field.”

Over the years, Lukwago has repeatedly clashed with Museveni’s appointees and aligned ministers, particularly over proposed amendments to further dilute mayoral powers and vest greater authority with a minister and technocrats.