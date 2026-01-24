Sheila Gashumba to adopt street kid

Sheila shared a photo of a smiling young boy whom she intends to take under her care.

On Saturday night, Sheila shared a photo of a smiling young boy whom she intends to take under her care.

Ugandan media personality Sheila Gashumba has announced that she plans to adopt a street child she says has gone missing.

In the post, she said she had been supporting the child through a helper for the past three months but had lost contact with him.

“I’m looking for this street kid. Anyone who sees him please contact my PA,” she said, sharing the PA’s contact information.

Gashumba promised a reward of Shs 1 million cash for anyone that helps her reconnect with the boy.

She added that she wants the boy brought to her “safe and sound” because she intends to formally adopt him.

“I want to adopt him as my child,” she said. “My heart hasn’t settled for two days. Please bring this boy to me. I will take full responsibility for him till after university.”

In the past, Gashumba has expressed reservations about having children of her own, stating that she is too young for this life chapter.

She said she also has a lot to do before she can have children.

