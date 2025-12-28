'I am not part of you' - Gen OtafiIre disowns UPDF over brutality

The bush-war veteran made a stinging rebuke of the current military establishment, invoking his revolutionary roots to condemn the high-handedness of security forces during the ongoing election season.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Major General (Rtd) Kahinda OtafIire, has distanced himself from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) following a surge in reports of civilian mistreatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent wedding ceremony, the bush-war veteran made a stinging rebuke of the current military establishment, invoking his revolutionary roots to condemn the high-handedness of security forces during the ongoing election season.

A Revolutionary Rejection

General OtafiIre, one of the original members of the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), said the current trend of military brutality is a betrayal of the ideals that sparked the liberation struggle.

"I am not part of the UPDF. I am FRONASA," OtafiIre declared, referencing the movement that fought against the dictatorial regime of Idi Amin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He reminded the audience that the decision to take up arms in the 1970s was driven by a need to end extrajudicial killings, the curtailing of speech, and the beating of civilians—vices he now sees resurfacing within the state apparatus.

“The reason we took up arms against Amin was because of extrajudicial killings, curtailing freedom of speech and beating up civilians. “

"Now you, the UPDF, this behaviour you have taken up of beating up people needs to stop. That is not part of us. Leave people alone."

"If they find you quarreling with a mad man, they cannot tell who is sane and who isn’t."

He argued that the state should only engage with citizens through the strict application of the law, noting that responding to political provocation with violence only serves to diminish the government's own sanity and standing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UPDF involvement in harsh crowd control and violent encounters with civilians

A Pattern of Suppression

OtafiIre’s comments come amid increasing reports of UPDF involvement in harsh crowd control and violent encounters with civilians, particularly during the build-up to the 2026 general elections.

In Gulu City in early December, a viral video showed UPDF personnel caning civilians during a confrontation with supporters of opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine.

Police later confirmed the conduct was under formal investigation and described the actions as “regrettable and undesirable”, promising accountability for any breaches of conduct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just weeks earlier, Bobi Wine himself alleged he and several aides were beaten by security forces while campaigning in northern Uganda, saying that those in police and military uniforms attacked them with sticks and stones.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show what many observers identified as security personnel inflicting serious injury on unarmed campaign supporters.

Civil liberties organisations, including the Uganda Law Society, condemned violence against opposition supporters and journalists during election-related events, accusing a range of security agencies — including the UPDF — of using beatings, live bullets and tear gas to suppress political activity.