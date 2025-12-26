Fisheries Protection Unit renamed as 155 Marines Battalion

President Museveni has ordered the immediate dissolution of all landing sites committees on Uganda’s lakes, renamed the Fisheries Protection Unit as the 155 Marines Battalion, and directed the UPDF to form new community-led committees within three months.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered the dissolution of all landing sites committees on lakes across Uganda, citing disputes among fishermen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He directed the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to carry out the instruction without delay.

New committees will be formed to replace the dissolved structures. They will be made up of indigenous fishing communities and investor representatives.

Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector General, and Major General Richard Otto, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, will supervise the formation of the new committees.

The process will be completed within three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni also approved changes within the Fisheries Protection Unit. It has been renamed the 155 Marines Battalion and placed under the UPDF Marines Brigade.

Major Joseph Ssebukeera will command the new unit, while the Marines Brigade remains under Brigadier Micheal Nyarwa.

Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Tukahirwa, formerly with the Fisheries Protection Unit, has been reassigned to the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Lieutenant General (Retired) Proscovia Nalweyiso.

Tukahirwa will take on other duties as assigned.

Colonel Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed the developments, saying: “We thank Lieutenant Colonel Tukahirwa for successfully concluding her tour of duty as the outgoing commander of the FPU.”

Advertisement

Advertisement