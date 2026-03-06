Controversy as Mbarara airport artistic impression resembles Chinese airport

Netizens have questioned the artistic impression of the proposed Mbarara airport after noticing it closely resembles China’s Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, while government officials say the project will be privately financed as part of Uganda’s wider plan to expand its airport network.

The image circulating online closely resembles Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, a major international aviation hub in Sichuan, China.

Some social media users quickly questioned the authenticity of the design.

“It’s even a scam right from the impression 😂😂😂,” said a netizen in a post that shared images of the Chinese airport.

“The impression looks too good to be brought to reality in East Africa but well,” said another commenter.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the company that has shown interest in developing the airport will finance the project using its own funds.

The investor will later recover the investment through user charges and other airport facilities.

The project will cover about 21 square kilometres of land and will have two runways measuring 5.5 kilometres.

Government officials say the airport could transform Mbarara into a major aviation hub and support international flights to destinations such as China and Brazil.

Uganda recently announced plans to build 20 international airports across the country as part of a wider strategy to boost economic growth, expand tourism and improve national connectivity.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa named areas such as Kasese, Kotido and Kabale as locations expected to benefit from the programme.

He said land has already been secured for an airport in Kabale, while an investor has expressed interest in building another airport in Kotido.

“In Kotido, the Four Seasons Hotel, one of the best in the world, is soon opening there, with an international airport. We have an investor for both. We are going to build another international airport in Kabale. Mr Amos Nzeyi has given us land for that,” he said.

“Our target is to have 20 international airports to support tourism and connectivity of our people.”

Uganda is already constructing Kabalega International Airport in Hoima district. The facility is expected to become the country’s second international gateway after Entebbe International Airport.

The airport has a 3.5-kilometre runway designed to handle large aircraft for both cargo and passenger operations. Authorities expect to hand the facility to the government after final installations and certification.

The airport will also support a planned industrial park that will host oil and logistics infrastructure. Construction of the park is expected to begin in 2026.