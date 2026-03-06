Vivo Energy hosts transport leaders on tour of Kampala fuel depot

Vivo Energy executives and the team from Uganda Taxi Operators Federation pose for a group photo after the Depot Tour at Seventh Street Industrial Area.JPG

Vivo Energy executives and the team from Uganda Taxi Operators Federation pose for a group photo after the Depot Tour at Seventh Street Industrial Area.JPG

Vivo Energy Uganda has hosted leaders from Uganda’s passenger transport sector on a guided tour of its fuel storage and distribution facilities in Kampala, in a move aimed at strengthening transparency and confidence in the country’s fuel supply chain.

The engagement, held on Thursday, brought together officials from the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators (UTOF), representatives of the boda boda community, members of the media and digital content creators. The visit provided participants with a behind-the-scenes look at the systems used to ensure the quality and reliability of Shell-branded fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas distributed across Uganda.

During the tour, stakeholders visited the company’s Kampala Depot and Tank Farm, where they observed the processes through which petroleum products are received, tested, stored and dispatched before reaching service stations and other customers nationwide.

Participants also toured the LPG filling plant and the product quality laboratory, where each batch of fuel undergoes sampling and laboratory testing as part of a multi-stage quality assurance process.

According to Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, the initiative is part of the company’s broader effort to promote transparency and demonstrate the operational discipline that underpins the performance of Shell energy products.

“Trust in energy products is built through consistency and transparency. By hosting stakeholders at our operations, we are demonstrating the systems, technology and expertise that ensure Shell fuels, lubricants and LPG meet the highest standards before reaching our customers,” she said.

Menya noted that the Kampala Tank Farm hosts the first ISO/IEC 17025-accredited fuel quality laboratory of its kind in the country.

A Vivo Energy Executive at the LPG Filling plant emphasizing production and safety protocols.

The facility applies internationally recognised testing and calibration standards to verify the integrity of petroleum products and ensure compliance with both global specifications and national regulations.

She added that Shell fuels are formulated with advanced additive technology designed to clean and protect engines while improving combustion efficiency. Combined with high-performance lubricants that reduce friction and withstand demanding operating conditions, the products can help extend vehicle life and lower maintenance costs.

“For commercial transport operators, better engine protection and improved fuel performance translate directly into lower operating costs, fewer service interruptions and more productive hours on the road,” Menya said.

Rashid Ssekindi, chairman of the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators, welcomed the initiative, noting that access to reliable fuel is critical for operators whose livelihoods depend on vehicle performance.

“We appreciate the opportunity to see the systems and processes that ensure fuel quality before it reaches the market. Reliable fuel helps reduce maintenance costs, improve efficiency and keep vehicles on the road serving passengers,” he said.