Government launches social media drive to combat child labour, trafficking

The goal of the campaign is to mobilise the public to identify and report suspected cases of exploitation.

The goal of the campaign is to mobilise the public to identify and report suspected cases of exploitation.

According to the ministry, the initiative will run for one month primarily through social media platforms including X (Twitter) and TikTok, with the support of digital influencers and strategic partners.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has launched a month-long national digital campaign aimed at raising public awareness about child labour, human trafficking and modern slavery in Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign, titled 'Protect Uganda’s Future', was officially unveiled on March 5 as part of the government’s Ending Child Labour, Slavery and Trafficking Programme.

According to the ministry, the initiative will run for one month primarily through social media platforms including X (Twitter) and TikTok, with the support of digital influencers and strategic partners. Officials say the goal is to mobilise the public to identify and report suspected cases of exploitation.

Authorities say child labour, modern slavery and trafficking continue to pose serious threats to the safety and dignity of children and other vulnerable people across the country.

“Every child deserves freedom, safety and dignity. When children are forced into harmful work, when young people are deceived by fake job opportunities, and when any person is controlled or exploited, Uganda loses its future,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign seeks to help Ugandans better recognise signs of exploitation and understand how trafficking often begins quietly through poverty-related vulnerabilities, misinformation and deceptive recruitment practices.

Officials warned that traffickers are increasingly using social media platforms, informal networks and fraudulent employment opportunities to lure victims into unsafe situations.

The ministry said the campaign will promote safe recruitment and migration practices while encouraging communities to report suspected cases early to enable authorities to intervene.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected cases of child exploitation through the Child Helpline 116, a toll-free service designed to support victims and trigger response from protection agencies.

The ministry also acknowledged the support of development partners including the International Labour Organization and Enabel, which are working with the government to strengthen national prevention and protection systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement