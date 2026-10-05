Chameleone invites two presidents to Lugogo concert

Jose Chameleone invites Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Burundi's Évariste Ndayishimiye to his upcoming Chameleone Unlimited Lugogo concert.

Jose Chameleone says he has invited Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye to attend his planned concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chameleone revealed the invitations during a TikTok live conversation with Barista Timo on Sunday night. He said neither leader had confirmed attendance.

“Recently people saw me with President Samia, while some other [artists] are trying to take pictures with their MPs,” Chameleone said.

“Now I have invited her alongside the President of Burundi to my Lugogo concert. They are yet to confirm.”

The invitations follow Chameleone’s recent encounters with both East African leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, met Hassan during the Kizimkazi Festival in Zanzibar in August.

He attended the festival alongside other musicians and later thanked the Tanzanian leader for the reception he received. Hassan attended the festival’s closing ceremony on August 14.

Jose Chameleone was hosted by Burundi President at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi House (State house)

Earlier, the Burundian leader hosted Chameleone at Ntare Rushatsi Palace in December 2025. During the meeting, the singer presented plans to invest in Burundi’s creative industry, including a proposal to establish a modern music studio to support young talent.

Chameleone is preparing for his long-awaited Chameleone Unlimited concert, which has faced changes to its original schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had booked Lugogo Cricket Oval for December 4, 2026, but surrendered that date and venue booking in May to allow King Saha’s Kings Love Entertainment to use it. At the time, Chameleone said his concert remained a priority and would return on a new date.