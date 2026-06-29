Azeezah Hashim’s Uganda entry signals shift in event hosting

That shift has gained attention with the arrival of Kenyan media personality and award-winning event host Azeezah Hashim in Uganda.

For years, the success of a major event depended on one question: who is performing?

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Concerts, award shows, corporate dinners and festivals were often judged by headline acts, celebrity appearances and the names on the event poster. But as the events industry grows, another question is becoming just as important: who will lead the experience?

That shift has gained attention with the arrival of Kenyan media personality and award-winning event host Azeezah Hashim in Uganda. She is represented in the market by Talent Africa Group, a move that points to a wider change across East Africa’s events industry.

Organisers are now placing more value on professional hosts who can do more than read a programme. They want people who can manage the stage, engage audiences, keep events flowing and create moments that guests remember.

Azeezah

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Audiences have also changed. They no longer want to simply attend an event. They expect a full experience from the moment they arrive to the final applause. They want strong production, clear communication, smooth transitions, lively engagement and a sense of connection.

This has changed the role of the event host. Today’s hosts are storytellers, moderators, entertainers and brand representatives. They set the mood, control the pace and guide the room through both planned and unexpected moments.

In live entertainment and experiential marketing, the quality of an event is no longer judged only by the performers. Brands, companies and organisers are paying closer attention to every detail that shapes how guests feel about an event.

Talent Africa Group has signed Azeezah Hashim

Talent Africa Group says this is why it continues to invest in personalities who can shape the future of event hosting. The company views hosts as experience curators who can lift productions, strengthen brand engagement and improve audience interaction.

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Azeezah Hashim is among the personalities leading this shift. She has built a career across television, radio, corporate events and major award ceremonies. With more than a decade in media and more than 200 events hosted across Africa, she has earned recognition for her strong stage presence and ability to connect with different audiences.

Azeezah

Her entry into Uganda gives brands, corporations, government institutions and event organisers access to internationally recognised hosting talent. It also reflects Talent Africa Group’s push to bring more African creatives and media personalities closer to the Ugandan market.

“The role of an event host has fundamentally changed,” said a spokesperson from Talent Africa Group. “Great hosts don't simply guide audiences through an event—they shape the entire experience. They influence how people engage with a brand, how they remember a production and ultimately how they feel when they leave. As the industry evolves, investing in exceptional hosting talent is no longer optional; it is essential.”

As organisers plan conferences, concerts, festivals, product launches and brand experiences, the host is becoming a key part of the conversation.

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