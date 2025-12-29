Africup Spinners go live on betPawa as continental football takes centre stage

From packed viewing centres to late-night debates on social media, the competition often dominates everyday life.

As Africa’s biggest football tournament takes centre stage this month, fans across the continent are once again drawn into weeks of high-stakes matches, bold predictions, and unforgettable moments.

In response to this heightened football atmosphere, betPawa has introduced Africup Spinners, a new set of games inspired by the energy and excitement surrounding the continental tournament.

betPawa has introduced Africup Spinners

Influenced by the intensity of this football season, Africup Spinners offer fans another way to stay engaged beyond match kick-off and full-time.

The games draw inspiration from the familiar elements of the tournament period, including group-style match-ups, national colours, and the symbolism of continental football success.

The result is a fast-paced spinner experience that mirrors the anticipation and drama fans associate with Africa’s biggest football moments.

Africup Spinners are available on betPawa, giving users access to football-inspired entertainment throughout the tournament period. The platform’s simple interface and instant gameplay ensure that fans can jump in and out of the experience.

With Africup Spinners, betPawa continues to expand its gaming offerings in ways that align with major cultural moments, providing fans with new and engaging ways to enjoy the football season.

