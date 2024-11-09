Trump will eat healthier, I hope—White House Chef

White House chef, Andre Rush, who has served under presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, aims to steer the 78-year-old Trump away from the fast foods he favoured

Given Trump's age and the demands of the presidency, Chef Rush believes a healthier approach will be vital to maintaining his energy and focus.

Balancing Fast Food Favourites with Healthier Choices

Throughout his first term, Mr Trump was known for his appetite for burgers, steaks, tacos, and meatloaf, often accompanied by Diet Coke.

Chef Rush recalls Mr Trump’s tendency to eat with the gusto of someone half his age.

However, Rush notes that, on occasion, Trump would choose healthier options, such as salmon, which could be a positive foundation for a new dietary focus.

Salmon is notably rich in omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, phosphorus, and B vitamins—nutrients that support heart health, brain function, and thyroid metabolism.

According to Healthline Media, salmon’s high selenium content aids DNA synthesis and reproductive health, while its omega-3s help reduce inflammation.

This nutrient profile aligns well with the demands of Trump’s role, offering a promising shift toward better health.

Chef Rush’s Goal: More Salmon, Fewer Burgers

Chef Rush plans to encourage more nutritious options for the president-elect, such as salmon, while limiting fast food.

He is optimistic about this shift, noting that Mr Trump was always friendly and complimentary to the kitchen staff, a factor that could make it easier to incorporate healthier dishes.