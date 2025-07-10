Traffic penalty when you lend someone a car and they crash it

Traffic Police have revealed the penalty for people who lend out their cars to individuals who go on to break traffic rules.

According to the Community Liaison Officer/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, SP Kananura Kananura, if you lend someone a car and they crash and abandon it, upon conviction, you may face a fine not exceeding 300 currency points (Shs6 million), imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.

Below are is Kananura's full explanation and some reactions from people:

"Whenever you lend your vehicle to someone, ensure you have their full particulars as indicated on their National ID, along with a copy of their driving license or at least their driving license number.

"It has become common for individuals to borrow vehicles & flee the scene after causing crashes, abandoning the vehicles behind. In such situations, @PoliceUg require the vehicle owner to produce particulars of the driver as per the law.

"Failure to provide these details may result in the vehicle owner being charged under Sections 142 of the Traffic & Road Safety Act, Cap 347. Anyone found in contravention of these provisions is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding @300 currency points or to imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both (164 (1) of the same act).

"However, if the owner provides the required information @PoliceUg will release the vehicle & pursue the driver who is on the run.