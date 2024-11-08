Museveni signals eagerness for renewed U.S. partnership under Trump

"Your Excellency, I am writing on behalf of the people of Uganda to congratulate you on the historic victory you achieved on the 8th of November, 2024."

"By winning both the popular and Electoral College votes, your victory was a true reflection of the feeling of the majority of citizens in the USA. We, the freedom-loving people of Uganda, look forward to mutually beneficial engagement with your administration."

President Museveni's message shows clear anticipation of continued and enhanced bilateral relations between Uganda and the United States under President-elect Trump's forthcoming administration.

Trump is returning to the White House, having previously served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021. In the 2024 election, he secured a decisive win over Vice President Kamala Harris, capturing key swing states and surpassing the required 270 electoral votes.

Museveni - Trump admiration

During Trump's first term, President Museveni publicly expressed admiration for his straightforward approach to international relations.

In January 2018, Museveni remarked, "I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems; the Africans are weak."

However, Museveni's praise for Trump was met with mixed reactions. While some viewed it as a pragmatic acknowledgment of geopolitical realities, others criticised it as an endorsement of controversial remarks attributed to Trump about African nations.

Despite these differing perspectives, Museveni maintained his stance, emphasising the need for African countries to address their internal challenges.

The relationship between Uganda and the United States during Trump's first administration was characterised by a focus on security cooperation and economic engagement.

The U.S. provided support to Uganda in areas such as counter-terrorism and public health initiatives.