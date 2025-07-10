Ugandan reggae legend Maddox Ssematimba set to electrify Munich

Reggae Royalty Takes Over GermanyMunich is gearing up for an unforgettable night of soulful reggae as Uganda’s legendary musician, Maddox Ssematimba Ssemanda, headlines a spectacular concert on 12th July 2025.

Organised by DJ Kaks and the Purple Party Team, the event will transform Landsberger Str. 214, 80687 München, into a vibrant celebration of Ugandan music and culture.

Fans can expect a high-energy performance from Maddox, whose deep reggae roots and captivating stage presence have earned him a devoted following.

The concert kicks off at 7pm and will run through the weekend, offering a perfect blend of live music, DJ sets, and an immersive cultural experience.

Maddox Ssemanda

A Night of Music, Culture & Cuisine

Beyond Maddox’s headline act, the event will showcase local artists and DJs, ensuring non-stop entertainment. Attendees will also get a taste of Uganda with traditional dishes and drinks, making it a true cultural feast.

“This is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of Ugandan heritage,” said a spokesperson for the Purple Party Team. “From the music to the food, we want everyone to feel the warmth and vibrancy of Uganda right here in Munich.”

Ticket Details & Final Call



Tickets are now on sale, with General Entry priced at €50 and VIP Table for 5 at €400, offering premium seating and an exclusive experience. Given Maddox’s popularity and the event’s unique offering, organisers urge fans to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out.

“We’re bringing something special to Munich,” said DJ Kaks. “Maddox’s music transcends borders, and this concert will be a historic moment for reggae lovers in Germany.”

Don’t miss this chance to experience Uganda’s reggae magic in the heart of Munich. Mark your calendars for 12th July 2025 and prepare for a night of rhythm, flavour, and unforgettable vibes!