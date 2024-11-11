Mpuuga misses flight to US for election gig

Mpuuga was set to join a team of global observers in Maryland to witness the electoral process in action.

His participation would have allowed him to gain insights into the United States democratic system, insights he hoped to bring back to Uganda’s evolving democracy.

Unfortunately, unexpected events surrounding the Uganda National Coffee Amendment Bill held him back, preventing him from boarding his flight to the U.S. in time.

In his post, Mpuuga remarked, “The unfortunate Coffee Bill inhibited my arrival in time as part of the selected International Observers for the #USElection2024 in the State of Maryland.

“But I’ll over the coming days engage with various actors in the post-elections evaluation.”

Mpuuga expressed his eagerness to observe the U.S. democratic system, noting the valuable lessons Uganda could learn in terms of governance and peaceful power transitions.

Despite the setback, he remains committed to engaging in discussions surrounding the elections and gaining insights from afar.

Controversy and Chaos Surrounding Uganda’s Coffee Bill

The Uganda National Coffee Amendment Bill has been a topic of major controversy. The bill, which seeks to regulate the country’s coffee industry, recently led to a chaotic scene in parliament, with lawmakers from different parties clashing over its implications.

Opposition leaders argue that the bill grants excessive control to the government, limiting the autonomy of coffee growers and exporters.

The debates became so heated that they culminated in a physical altercation on the parliamentary floor, with two opposition MPs Francis Zaake and Anthony Akol engaging in a fistfight.

The bill was eventually passed despite the resistance, leading to increased tension among legislators and stakeholders in the coffee industry.

Meanwhile, the U.S. election, which took place on November 5, 2024, was a closely watched event worldwide, marked by a high voter turnout and rigorous campaigning by both major parties.

Observers from around the globe, including those appointed by Maryland’s election board, monitored the voting process to ensure transparency and uphold democratic standards.