Fist fight at parliament amid heavy security, Zaake hospitalised

A major scuffle erupted between MPs during a debate over the presence of suspected armed security operatives dressed in civilian attire.

Hon Francis Zaake was seen exchanging blows with Anthony Akol of Kilak County when the former reportedly tried to take the latter's seat.

Zaake is said to have sustained injuries in the fight and rushed to hospital.

How it started

Tensions were high as the house convened in the morning, with anticipation of yet another standoff over the National Coffee Amendment Bill, which the opposition MPs are keen on blocking.

The opposition MPs led by the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi started by disrupting the flow of the session to raise concerns about their safety.

Hon Ssemujju Nganda told Speaker Anita Among that legislators had been “subjected to humiliating checks” on their way into parliament and in the parking area.

Speaker Among, however, dismissed these claims saying the security had been stepped up because there were visiting MPs from the East African Legislative Assembly.

“Even I have been checked because I am not immune,” she said.

Zaake demands checks

However, Mityana MP Francis Zaake took to the floor to demand that the masked men standing behind the speaker’s chair be subjected to checks.

He claimed that he had seen one of them with a gun.

Speaker Among responded by ordering the Sergeant at Arms to carry out the check on one of the men.

As Zaake went back to take his seat, he attempted to forcibly move Hon Akol to get sitting space. Akol in retaliation pounced on him, punching him several times in the head.

It is reported that Akol accused Zaake of taking his seat, even though the speaker had allowed free sitting in the house due to the large number of MPs in attendance.

The security team intervened to separate the two.

In the meantime, Speaker Among left the chamber to her office.

The Parliament online live feed was also cut off.