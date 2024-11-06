Coffee standoff: MPs set for showdown as parliament resumes today

The Bill proposes the dissolution of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), a move that has sparked widespread concern and opposition among members of the coffee-growing community and their parliamentary representatives.

Yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, held a press conference at Parliament, where he vowed that opposition MPs would stand firm in defence of coffee farmers' economic empowerment.

Possible arrests

Despite reports of increased security presence and looming arrests, Ssenyonyi assured the public that they would not be intimidated.

“We are determined to defend the economic empowerment of the people of Uganda,” Ssenyonyi declared.

“There have been many threats. As you entered Parliament, you saw the whole building cordoned off. We have heard that tomorrow will be worse, with all manner of military deployed, including inside the building. That is okay. No one is going to intimidate us.”

Ssenyonyi accused the government of using tribal and partisan sentiments to manipulate the debate, an approach he criticised as divisive.

He also denounced the alleged interference of the Executive in legislative affairs, stating that the independence of Parliament should be respected.

“President Museveni imagines that Parliament is supposed to be in his pockets, to do whatever he wants at his whims and fancies. We are in 2024, and in this era, there is no room for that,” he said, adding that Parliament must operate free from external pressures.

The upcoming debate comes after Speaker Anita Among suspended the House on October 25th, following a contentious two-day session.

The session saw MPs from coffee-growing regions clashing with their counterparts from non-coffee areas.

The Bill narrowly advanced after a division vote, with 159 legislators supporting it and 77, primarily from the opposition, voting against. Speaker Among adjourned the House sine die, leaving uncertainty in the coffee sector.

The government's push to dissolve UCDA is part of a broader strategy to rationalise agencies, aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency.

State Minister for Agriculture, Bright Rwamirama, explained that the UCDA would undergo a three-year transition to become a department under the Ministry of Agriculture.

“This period will help stakeholders understand that the government is committed to empowering farmers to earn more,” he said.

However, the Bill has been met with resistance. The Committee on Agriculture presented two minority reports opposing UCDA's dissolution.

Lira District Woman MP Linda Agnes Auma, who voiced the minority view, emphasised UCDA’s role in Uganda’s coffee success.

The main report recommended a three-year transition for the Ministry to prepare to take over UCDA’s responsibilities and suggested that Parliament receive bi-annual updates on progress.

UCDA has played a crucial role in transforming Uganda into one of Africa’s top coffee exporters.

Coffee export revenue increased from $883.3 million in November 2021 to $952.24 million in October 2022, with a record 6.26 million 60-kg bags exported in the 2020/2021 period.

Additionally, UCDA has distributed over 545 million coffee seedlings in the past five years, benefiting nearly a million farmers.