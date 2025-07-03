Bebe Cool's 'Check' debuts on BBC 1Xtra 

Bebe Cool has been making waves across East Africa, culminating in the debut of his track "Check" on BBC 1Xtra.

The artist is on a media tour in Nairobi, Kenya, to promote his new album, Break the Chains, and connect with a diverse audience, while simultaneously celebrating his growing international recognition.

Nairobi Media Blitz and Collaborative Spirit

He arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday morning. Following a press conference, he embarked on a whirlwind tour of various media houses.

During an appearance on Kiss FM, one of Kenya's oldest radio stations, he humorously lamented Nairobi's notorious traffic, noting its unavoidable nature compared to the VIP treatment he might receive in Uganda.

Bebe Cool

Videos of his media visits, particularly one showing him singing "Check" with a group of students from Mitaboni Abc Girls School, have circulated widely, showcasing his engaging presence.

In an interview with Remmy Majala on K24’s Amka Vibe Check, Bebe Cool discussed his collaboration with Joshua Baraka on "Check," aiming to bridge generational gaps by introducing Baraka to his older fanbase and, in turn, reaching the Gen-Z audience.

Bebe Cool

International Airplay and Refixed Sounds

Beyond his busy schedule in Nairobi, a major highlight for Bebe Cool has been the international recognition of "Check." The song, a collaboration with Joshua Baraka, officially debuted on DJ Edu’s official mix on BBC 1Xtra on Monday.

Already a fan favourite, "Check" received a refix for its debut, with DJ Edu remixing the track to incorporate an urban London electronic music sound. This refix is expected to make the song even more palatable for a wider, international audience.

This isn't the first time Bebe Cool and DJ Edu have crossed paths; their connection dates back to 2015 when Bebe Cool's rendition of Philly Lutaaya’s "Born in Africa" was ranked among the continent's best songs.

Their relationship further solidified with a collaboration on "Games," another track from Break the Chains, leading to this latest BBC 1Xtra debut.

Bebe Cool in Kenya

Album Highlights and Regional Tour

As Bebe Cool's Break the Chains album gains traction, several tracks are emerging as clear favourites among Kenyan media personalities, including "Check," "Motivation," and "African Love" featuring Yemi Alade.

The artist's African tour commenced in Kenya and is set to continue with upcoming visits to Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, and Nigeria, among other countries.