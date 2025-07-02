Bebe Cool kicks off 'Break the Chains' international tour in Nairobi

Ugandan music heavyweight Bebe Cool, who has been under considerable scrutiny since the May 30th release of his highly anticipated 'Break the Chains' album, has now embarked on his international promotional tour.

Following initial criticisms regarding his focus on domestic promotion for an internationally targeted product, Bebe Cool arrived in Nairobi, marking the second official stop for his album after a successful listening party and activations that have made the album a significant talking point in Kampala.

The high-profile press conference, held at the Aspire Centre in Nairobi, brought together a vibrant mix of music enthusiasts, media professionals, and some of East Africa’s most iconic artists, creating an unforgettable moment of reflection and reunion as they celebrated this new chapter in Bebe Cool’s illustrious career.

Bebe Cool in Nairobi

A Return to Roots and Artistic Freedom

Speaking passionately at the press conference, Bebe Cool expressed profound gratitude for his deep roots in Nairobi, a city where his musical journey truly began under the pioneering Kenyan label, Ogopa Deejays.

"Nairobi will always be a second home for me," he declared, his voice resonating with emotion. "This is where my journey truly took flight, so it means everything to launch this new chapter of my story here."

He elaborated on the album's core message, stating, "'Break the Chains' album is about freedom—artistic freedom, emotional healing, and breaking through personal and professional limitations."

Bebe Cool

This return to his foundational city serves not just as a promotional stop but as a symbolic gesture, reconnecting with the origins of his pan-African influence and reinforcing the album's theme of liberation.

The Album's Diverse Sound and Star Collaborations

The 'Break the Chains' album is a genre-defying project, featuring 16 tracks that seamlessly blend Afrobeats, Afropop, Afrotech, and Afro-house. This eclectic mix is firmly anchored in Bebe Cool’s distinct vocal signature and his renowned storytelling prowess.

The Ugandan legend has enriched the album with several high-profile collaborations, including a track titled 'African Love' featuring Nigerian sensation Yemi Alade, 'Cheque' with rising Ugandan global star Joshua Baraka, and 'Games' alongside international UK-based Kenyan DJ and producer DJ Edu. Since its release, 'African Love' (with Yemi Alade), 'Circumference,' 'Motivation,' and 'Check' (with Joshua Baraka) have emerged as the most streamed songs in Kenya, indicating the album's strong resonance with East African audiences.

Zuena Kirema

Nostalgic Reunion and East African Tour Ahead

In a moment that truly electrified the room, Bebe Cool was unexpectedly joined on stage by the iconic Nazizi and Wyre, his former collaborators from the legendary East African Bashment Crew.

This trio, instrumental in shaping the early 2000s pan-African music scene with hits like “Africa Unite” and “Fire Anthem,” delivered a nostalgic and powerful statement on the enduring legacy and continued impact of East African music collaborations.

Zuena Kirema

Bebe Cool emphasised that 'Break the Chains' is both a return to his authentic musical form and a significant leap forward, a project deeply rooted in the values of authenticity, sonic experimentation, and African pride.

He also teased upcoming stops on his East African tour, confirming that the journey will continue in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda in the coming weeks, offering fans and media further opportunities to engage with the music and message of 'Break the Chains'.