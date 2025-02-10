UNEB announces release date for 2024 UCE results

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that the 2024 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Last year, UNEB commenced the maiden examination under the New Lower Secondary Curriculum (NLSC).

“This is a unique year in the history of UNEB, as we are conducting two sets of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations simultaneously,” said Jennifer Kalule, the UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer, in 2024.

“In addition to the pioneer candidates of the new curriculum, we have another group sitting the Transitional Examination under the old curriculum,” she added.

A total of 379,748 candidates sat both exams, with 369,601 being pioneers of the new curriculum and 10,147 taking the Transitional Examination.

The initial release date was Friday, February 7, but it was postponed due to the Minister of Education and Sports’ prior commitments.

This year’s UCE exams marked a significant milestone, being the first assessment under the New Lower Secondary Curriculum. To ensure a smooth transition, candidates sat two separate sets of exams: one under the new curriculum and another referred to as the “Transitional Examination.”

The UCE results are highly anticipated, as they determine the future academic prospects of students.

UNEB’s theme for the 2024 exams, “Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment,” reflects the board’s commitment to adapting to the evolving educational landscape.

It should be recalled that UNEB on Thursday, January 23 released 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

Prof Celestino Obua, the UNEB chairperson, stated that the results indicate significant improvement among the 2024 SNE candidates, particularly the deaf candidates, who had previously been the most disadvantaged.

In 2023, 44 per cent of candidates in this category were ungraded. This year, the proportion has dropped to 23 per cent, marking a notable improvement.

A total of 797,444 candidates from 14,883 centres (schools) registered for the 2024 PLE, compared to 749,347 in 2023.