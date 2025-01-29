MPs question UNEB results authenticity, call for probe into marking model 

Members of Parliament from Kampala and Wakiso districts have called into question the recently released PLE results by UNEB.

The legislators on Wednesday asked the government through the Ministry of Education to carry out a thorough investigation into the exam body’s marking process.

Decline in performance

The concerns stem from the continued decline in performance by schools in Central Uganda districts such as Kampala and Wakiso.

The 2024 PLE results released last week had only 448 Aggregate 4 candidates, the lowest in 5 years.

Kampala district had only 66 candidates who scored Aggregate 4

The results also revealed a decrease in the number of students passing in Division One, dropping from 86,582 in 2023 to 84,301 in 2024.

Kampala and Wakiso which in the past enjoyed the lion's share of good grades, lost out to far-flung schools in districts such as Masaka and in Western Uganda.

During today’s plenary session, Hon Betty Ethel Naluyima, the Wakiso District Woman MP called for investigations into what she called “grading lapses in the way UNEB is handling exams and getting its results.”

“We ask for a thorough investigation to be instituted in UNEB’s mode of marking and grading of candidates for schools in Kampala and Wakiso,” she said.

“Parents and teachers who dedicate a lot of resources need to get satisfaction that the results being released are genuine.”

Hon Joseph Sewungu, the MP for Kalungu and Shadow Minister for Education said the sudden drop in performance of the best schools in Kampala and Wakiso was unexplained.

“How can you have students who had aggregate 4 and 5 in MOCK exams getting 17 at UNEB” he questioned

Ssewungu said parents, teachers and schools in Kampala do not trust the authenticity of the UNEB results and demand to see their students’ marking scripts.

“The parents, children, teachers and schools all do not agree with these marks. They are saying that UNEB should show us the scripts of our children. We are ready to pay for it,” he added

Speaker rules

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in response tasked the ministry of education to take note of the MPs’ concerns and act accordingly.