2024 PLE results released

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has today, Thursday, January 23 released 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

Prof Celestino Obua, the UNEB chairperson, stated that the results indicate significant improvement among the 2024 SNE candidates, particularly the deaf candidates, who had previously been the most disadvantaged.

In 2023, 44 per cent of candidates in this category were ungraded. This year, the proportion has dropped to 23 per cent, marking a notable improvement.

A total of 797,444 candidates from 14,883 centres (schools) registered for the 2024 PLE, compared to 749,347 in 2023. Of these, 524,025 (65.7%) from 11,451 centres were beneficiaries of Universal Primary Education (UPE), while 273,419 (34.3%) from 3,432 centres were non-UPE candidates.