Muhoozi orders removal of street preachers, says Hinn prayers caused hair loss

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), has instructed the police to clear the streets of preachers.

“Uganda Police should immediately REMOVE all the fake preachers who shout at commuters (with microphones) every day as they make their way to work and home. This must happen immediately!” he posted on X.

In Kampala, street preachers are a common sight, with some viewing them as a nuisance due to the noise, while others appreciate their messages.

Many of these preachers are linked to large ministries, and it is believed that street preaching is a path that leads some to rise to senior positions within the church.

In addition, Gen Kainerugaba amused netizens when he shared a personal experience with Israeli-American televangelist Benny Hinn.

The CDF revealed that he once participated in Benny Hinn’s prayers, only to end up losing his hair.

“I tried Benny Hinn's prayers some time ago. I asked Almighty God not to make me bald, but as soon as I mentioned Benny Hinn, He made my hair disappear even faster!” he posted on X.

BBC presenter Alan Kasujja, a long-time friend of Gen Kainerugaba, responded to the post with laughing emojis, prompting the General to ask if he remembered the incident.

“Allan… do you remember the prayers? Apparently, God doesn’t care about hair. 😊😊” Gen. Kainerugaba joked, to which Kasujja replied: “We’ve really prayed. And we continue to pray. Maybe one day things will change.”

Benny Hinn spent four days in Uganda, preaching at the Rubaga Miracle Centre, led by Pastor Robert Kayanja.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni welcomed Benny Hinn at the State Lodge – Nakasero, where the evangelist prayed for the President.

Gen Kainerugaba took to X, saying: “Someone prayed for Mzee without the permission of security? How did that happen? Those who prayed and those who allowed the prayers are now under investigation.”

On Monday night, Patience Museveni Rwabwogo, Gen Kainerugaba’s sister and senior pastor of Covenant Nations Church, broke down in tears after receiving a prayer and blessing from Benny Hinn.

During his final day of preaching at the Rubaga Miracle Centre, Benny Hinn prayed for Patience and prophesied a “special calling” in her future. She collapsed in tears as he laid hands on her.