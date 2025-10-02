This will be Museveni’s last term - Ofwono Opondo

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has called on Ugandans to support the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni for what he termed as his final term in office.

Museveni is on the campaign trail for his 7th presidential contest, which if successful would extend his tenure to 45 years in 2031.

Mr Opondo in an opinion piece appeared to voters to hand the 81 year old his final term in power as ‘a bonus’

Opondo, who recently retired as the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, argued that after four decades at the helm, Ugandans—including those outside the NRM who may feel fatigued—should support Museveni for this single, last time.

“Looking back to the liberation, gradual rebuilding of the economy, social and political fabric, and a capable, responsive, and stable state, characterised by evident and wholesome socio-economic transformation and modernisation, Ugandans, and voters in the forthcoming elections, should support Museveni this one last time as a bonus,” he said.

This, he said, would be in appreciation of the NRM’s journey from liberation to the gradual rebuilding of the economy and state stability, which he credits with successfully taming the "mad tiger called Uganda," borrowing a famous analogy from Norbert Mao.

He framed the NRM's push for a convincing victory not just as a continuation of power, but as a concluding act, paving the way for a post-Museveni era.

It must be noted, however, that neither President Museveni nor the NRM leadership has officially confirmed that the 2026-31 term will be his last.

President Yoweri Museveni

History of Deferred Retirement

The cautious interpretation of Opondo's "last time" suggestion is warranted by the President’s political history, which is marked by a series of deferred retirements.

As far back as 1980, Museveni himself famously stated that Africa was "tired of leaders who cling to power".

Upon seizing power in 1986, he promised to hand over to a civilian government after just four years, a timeline he extended repeatedly.

In the early 2000s, he reportedly expressed an intention to retire after the 2006 elections, only for the NRM to initiate the constitutional amendment that removed presidential term limits in 2005.

Later, in the run-up to the 2016 polls, he justified his continued stay by asking: “How can I go out of a banana plantation I have planted that has started bearing fruits?”

The removal of the presidential age limit in 2017 further demonstrated a commitment to remaining available for national leadership.