Museveni nominated for 7th presidential race; 4 more candidates cleared to contest

Presidenti Yoweri Museveni has been duly nominated to contest for the January 2026 presidential elections.

The 81 year old is contesting for the 7th time for the country’s highest office, which if triumphant, will extend his stay in power to 45 years.

Museveni arrived at the Electoral Commission’s new site in Lweza, at exactly 10am for the process.

He was flanked by his wife, Janet, Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, a number of ministers and NRM leaders.

His papers were presented to the commission by Counsel Edwin Karugire who is also Museveni’s son in law.

Counsel Edwin Karugire presented Museveni's papers

After 10 minutes of scrutiny, Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC Chairman declared Museveni a duly nominated candidate, his papers having been found in order.

“He has fulfilled all the requirements as stipulated in the Presidential Elections Act,” he added.

While opening the nomination exercise, Mr Byabakama said only five political parties and candidates had so far met all the requirements for nominations including submitting supporter signatures.

The EC nomination tent at Lweza

These he said include “The NRM, Conservative Party, National Peasants Party, Forum for Democratic Change and National Unity Platform.

"The commission will continue to review each submission and will grant clearance to aspirants as and when they meet the prescribed minimum requirements,” he said