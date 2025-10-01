I talked to Bobi Wine about replacing him as NUP President - Sseggona

Days after being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag for next year’s parliamentary elections, Hon. Medard Lubega Sseggona has confirmed having harbored aspirations to become the party’s next president.

Sseggona was one of several incumbents thrown out the window by the leading opposition party last weekend, sparking a political firestorm.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Ssegona revealed a private conversation with NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) in which he expressed willingness to take over party leadership after the current president.

He disclosed that he had publicly expressed his ambition to become the next NUP President after Bobi Wine stepped down.

This, he said, was based on his belief that the party must always plan for succession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the public statement, Ssegona says he had a subsequent one-on-one meeting with Bobi Wine in which he repeated the same stance to him.

He says he challenged Bobi Wine on whether he was wrong, and that the latter supported him, acknowledging the necessity of a future party president once his own tenure concludes.

“I asked him whether what I said was wrong and his response was ‘...in the minds of idiots.’"

Why? Because he also believes that once he leaves, NUP must have a president,” Ssegona said.

Hon. Medard Lubega Sseggona

ADVERTISEMENT

The Two-Term Constitutional Clause

The NUP constitution provides for only two presidential terms—a rule that Bobi Wine personally insisted upon, according to Ssegona.

The 43 year old’s term prospectively runs from 2026 through to 2036.

Sseggona admitted that he had opposed the strict two-term limit, suggesting he favoured a more flexible approach to leadership.

NUP awarded the Busiro County East flag to local musician Matia Walukagga, overlooking the prominent lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

His exclusion, some analysts say, was part of a wider shake-up where NUP prioritised new, grassroots-supported figures, often at the expense of established incumbents.

Despite the public humiliation and the political firestorm that has seen disgruntled members threatening to run as independents, Sseggona remains vague on his next move.