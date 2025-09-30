LIST: NUP finally releases list of MP candidates [UPDATED}

The National Unity Platform has unveiled the candidates who will bear its flag in 2026 elections.

Western Uganda

In Isingiro County North, the representative is Ntanda Shaliff Bin Hakim, while in Isingiro West County, it is Turyaingura Alfred. Kabale's representative for Ndorwa County East is Sunday Elias, and for Kabale Woman Representative, it is Kobugabe Lillian.

In Kabarole, for Burahya County, it is Muhumuza Ronald. In Kagadi, Asingirwe Brian represents Buyaga East County, and Agaba Bazilio represents Buyaga West County. Kamwenge's representative is Atuheirwe Patience for Kamwenge, while Asiiimwe Derrick represents Kibale County and Natamba Robert represents Kibale East County.

In Kanungu, the Woman Representative is Akandida Ziada. For Kasese, Katembo Fatuma Kamama is the Woman Representative. Tahaakaba Muhindoh Shahidu represents Bukonzo County West, and Tinkasimire Bwambale Cleous represents Bukonzo County East.

Bwambale Jonan represents Busongora County North, and Mbuju Jackson represents Busongora County South. Muthoma Robert represents Kasese Municipality. In Kibaale, Ategeka Christopher represents Buyanja County, and Murindwa Robert represents Buyanja East County.

In Kikuube, Senjubu Peter represents Buhaguzi County, while Bazaara Hillary Kato represents Buhaguzi East County. In Kiruhura, Asiiimwe Joseph represents Kashongi County. Kiryandongo's representative is Alinaitwe Rogers for Kibanda North County, and Wobwiganiza Thanks represents Kibanda South County. In Kisoro, the Woman Representative is Mbonyi Hellen.

In Buhweju, the Woman Representative is Ainokusingima Rebecca. Bulisa's Woman Representative is Abitegeka Darian, while Bulisa County is represented by Bajwahwa Umar. In Bundibugyo, the Woman Representative is Kabasinguzi Jennifer, with Bughendera County represented by Bwambale Geofrey and Bwamba County by Luranganwa Roland.

Bunyangabu's Woman Representative is Kabasinguzi Gladys, and Bunyangabu County is represented by Peter Mugasa Turugiranson. In Bushenyi, the Woman Representative is Najuna Sarah, with Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality represented by Beinomuigisha Godfrey, Igara County East by Tumukunde Joshua, and Igara County West by Mwebembezi Jonan.

Fort Portal City's Woman Representative is Atuhaire Jacqueline, and Fort Portal Central Division is represented by Baguma Joseph. Hoima's Woman Representative is Mulindwa Venah, with Bugahya County represented by Tugume Allan Clefford, Kigorobya County by Mugisa Chrispus, and Hoima City’s Woman Representative being Kizza Bridget, Hoima East Division by Twesige Denis Kiseka, and Hoima West Division by Kato Ronald.

Ibanda's Woman Representative is Kenyange Patricia Ayamba. In Isingiro, the Woman Representative is Kyariimpa Resty Sarah, with Bukanga County represented by Nsamba Ismail and Bukanga North County by Kihembo Emmanuel.

Buganda

The Central Region of Uganda has several districts, each with constituencies and elected flag bearers.

In Luwero District, Brenda Nabukenya serves as the Woman Representative. Ssekabira Denis represents Katikamu North, Kirumira Hassan represents Katikamu South, and Ssekitoleko Robert represents Bamunanika.

In Nakaseke, Nakwooya Esther is the Woman Representative, while Allan Mayanja leads Nakaseke Central, Kayania Geoffrey leads Nakaseke North, and Luttamaguzi Semakula Paulson leads Nakaseke South.

Nakasongola District has Mahoro Sharon Emily as the Woman Representative. Kizza Adrian represents Budyebo, while Keyune Ivan represents Nakasongola County.

In Sembabule, Nina Kankunda is the Woman Representative. Namugga Goreth represents Mawogola South, Mawanda Muhammed represents Mawogola West, Semata Idi represents Mawogola North, and Tumusiime Isaac represents Lwemiayga. Namuyanja Christine also serves as Woman Representative.

In Lwengo District, Nantongo Fortunate Rose is the Woman Representative. Kamusime Smith represents Bukoto West, Nabalamba Asmat represents Bukoto Midwest, and Hakim Kizza Sawula represents Bukoto South.

Kyotera District also has Nantongo Fortunate Rose as the Woman Representative, with Lutaya Geoffrey representing Kakuto and Lukwago Johnpaul Mpalanyi representing Kyotera County.

Kalungu District lists Shakira Namirro Zinga as the Woman Representative. Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga represents Alonge Paal, while Maderoqujouanee Pubalurkgokeyam41 is recorded under Yconan Aeppalsnative.

In Rakai, Nalubega Grace serves as the Woman Representative. Kiggundu Eliab Ssango leads Kooki County, while Atwine Abel represents Buyamba.

Kalangala District has Nakimuli Hellen as the Woman Representative. Rajab Ssemakula represents Bujumba, and Daudi Nkambo Ssenungi represents Kyamusa.

Masaka District has Namutaawe Joan as the Woman Representative, with Jamiru Kivumbi leading Bukoto Central and Ronald Evans Kanyike representing Bukoto East. Nalubowa Rose is listed under another constituency.

Masaka City is represented by Patrick Kuteesa in Kimanya Kabonerra and Lubowa Ssebina Gyavira in Nyendo Mukungwe. Nanyondo Veronica Namaganda serves as the Woman Representative.

In Bukomansimbi, Nalubega Halima Zalwango is the Woman Representative. Nsereko Christopher Kayongo Engagga leads Bukomansimbi North, Kayemba Geoffrey Solo leads Bukomansimbi South, and Rwotmae Gennado represents Acdigy.

In Lyantonde, Marianne Bee Baelhir is the Woman Representative, while Mugenyi Semanda represents Kabula. Mubende District has Nannyanzi Hope Ferister as the Woman Representative.

Nabawanuka Sumayah leads Mubende Municipality, Ndagiimaana Stephen represents Bwekula, Sempira Edward represents Bwekula South, and Kyagera Peter represents Kasambya.

Kyankwanzi District has Comfortable Evelyn as the Woman Representative. Mande Edward represents Ntwetwe, while Irumba Alex represents Butemba.

In Kiboga, Kaaya Christine Nakimwero is the Woman Representative. Musoke Michael Trevoss represents Kiboga East, and Grace Kakooza Nakyanzi represents Kiboga West.

Mityana District has Mukisa Proscovia as the Woman Representative. Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga leads Busujju, Tomusange Isaac represents Mityana North, Kintu Freddie Grace represents Mityana South, and Zaake Francis Butebi represents Mityana Municipality.

Kassanda has Flavia Kalule Nabagabe as the Woman Representative. Mutebi Robert leads Bukuya, Patrick Nsamba Oshabe represents Kasanda North, and Kabuye Frank represents Kasanda South.

Butambala District has Aisha Kabanda as the Woman Representative, with Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi representing Butambala County. Gomba District is represented by Ssentamu Betty as Woman Representative, Saazi Godfrey in Gomba East, and Lukwago Gonzaga in Gomba West.

In Mpigi, the Woman Representative is listed as “Re-Evaluate.” Mawokota North is represented by Kiyaga Hillary Innocent, while Sseijemba Martin leads Mawokota South.

In Buvuma, Mugabi Susan is the Woman Representative, and Katamba Philly represents Buvuma Islands County.

Kayunga District has Nakwedde Harriet as the Woman Representative. Tebandeke Charles represents Bbaale, Ssali Frederick Kafeero represents Ntenjeru North, and Nsanja Patrick represents Ntenjeru South.

In Buikwe, Nabatanzi Faridah serves as Woman Representative. Sserubula Stephen leads Lugazi Municipality, Kanaabi Jimmy represents Buikwe South, and Musanje Moses Lukanga represents Njeru Municipality.

Mukono District has its Woman Representative under review. Abdallah Kiwanuka represents Mukono North, Robert Maseruka represents Mukono South, Sulaiman Kiwanuka represents Nakifuma, and Betty Nambooze Bakileke represents Mukono Municipality.

In Kampala, Shamim Malende serves as the Woman Representative. Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola represents Kawempe North, Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi represents Kawempe South, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro represents Nakawa East, Joel Ssenyonyi represents Nakawa West, Abubakar Kawalya represents Lubaga North, Euginia Nassolo represents Lubaga South, Zahara Maala Luyilika represents Makindye West, Kasirye Nganda Ali represents Makindye East, and David Lewis Rubongoya represents Kampala Central.

Wakiso District has Betty Ethel Naluyima as the Woman Representative. Nabatta Namuli Joyce represents Entebbe Municipality, Matovu Charles represents Busiro South, Walukagga Mathias represents Busiro East, Ronald Ssemaganda represents Busiro North, Muwadda Nkunyinji represents Kyadondo East, David Sserukenya represents Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality, Zambali Bulasio Mukasa represents Nansana Municipality, and George Musisi represents Kira Municipality.

