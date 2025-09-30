Big Eye on losing NUP card: 'The road ahead will be challenging'

Big Eye Starboss has conceded defeat and urged his supporters to back Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, the former media personality now carrying the National Unity Platform (NUP) card to run for Member of Parliament for Nansana Municipality in the 2026 elections.

"To the people of Nansana, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your trust and warm welcome have inspired me. With your support, I envision not only a better Nansana but also a greater Uganda," Big Eye posted on social media.

"As our party has decided, leadership is now entrusted to another comrade. Let us unite and support this decision for the progress of our party and the advancement of our country."

He also urged the National Unity Platform (NUP) to remain hopeful despite the challenges ahead.

"... To the National Unity Platform, I am honoured to be part of a movement that welcomes all. The road ahead will be challenging, but with unity in our hearts and faith in Allah, victory is inevitable. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' Together, we shall overcome and deliver 'A NEW UGANDA,'" he added.

