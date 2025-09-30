NUP Card: Here are the winners and losers

The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday, September 29, released the list of candidates who will carry its flag in the 2026 elections.
The highly anticipated list has left some happy and others disappointed.
Here’s how some key candidates were selected:
Proscovia Mukisa, also known as Nabbosa, was awarded the NUP flag for the Mityana Woman Member of Parliament seat, replacing incumbent
Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa.
NUP retained Veronica Nanyondo for the Bukomansimbi Woman MP seat.
Zahara Luyirika, who previously vied for the Kampala Woman MP flag, was instead given the ticket to run for Makindye West Division, replacing Allan Ssewanyana.
Mathias Walukagga defeated Medard Lubega Ssegona to secure the NUP flag for Busiro County East.
Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa secured the NUP ticket for Nansana Municipality, beating Big Eye Starboss.
Hillary Kiyaga (Dr. Hilderman) retained the NUP flag for Mawokota North.
Mary Flavia Namulindwa failed to obtain the party's endorsement for Gomba East.
Candidates dropped by NUP include Allan Ssewanyana, Medard Ssegona, Aloysius Mukasa, and Kazibwe Bashir.
Lubega Obeid Reign (Rubaga South) and Tuff B (Makindye East) also failed to secure NUP cards. Geoffrey Lutaaya kept the NUP flag for Kakuuto Constituency.
Ivan Kyeyune, the voice-over artist of NTV Uganda’s ‘Zungulu,’ was awarded the NUP flag for Nakasongola County.
Entertainer Muyonjo Hussein, also known as Swengere, received the NUP flag for Jinja North.
Other NUP flagbearers for 2026 include:
Betty Nambooze Bakireke for Mukono Municipality MP.
Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro for Nakawa East MP.
John Baptist Nambeshe for Manjiya County MP.
Nina Kankunda for Sembabule District Woman MP.
Zaake Francis Butebi for Mityana Municipality MP.
Flavia Nabagabe Kalule for Kassanda District Woman MP.
Muwanga Muhammad Kivumbi for Butambala County MP.
David Lewis Rubongoya for Kampala Central MP.
Aisha Kabanda for Butambala District Woman MP.
Chairman Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu for Kawempe South MP.
Mathias Walukaga for Busiro County East MP.
Joel Ssenyonyi for Nakawa West MP.
Shamim Malende for Kampala District Woman MP.
Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu for Kalungu County West MP.