Police’s SIU chief Musa Walugembe dies mysteriously at home

The Uganda Police Force on Wednesday woke to the shocking news of the sudden and mysterious death of Afande Musa Walugembe, one of the officers from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

His death was confirmed this morning by the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara.

The minister revealed that Walugembe “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

The cause of death, he said, was still unknown.

Balaam described Walugembe as a man of "unwavering integrity," admired for his kindness, humility, and trustworthiness.

Beyond his role in the police force, he was also a prince of Buganda from Nakifuma.

He lamented the loss of a "true servant of the people," noting that his legacy of loyalty and dedicated service to Uganda will not be forgotten.

The condolences extended to the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Crime Intelligence, the Director of CID, all police officers, and the officer’s family and friends underscored the profound impact of his passing.

A Past of Controversy

Afande Walugembe's name is not without controversy. He was among the top police officers implicated in the brutal arrest and alleged torture of Mityana MP Francis Zaake in 2020.

The incident led to a court case where Walugembe and his colleagues were found liable for the actions against the MP.