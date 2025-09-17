Police quizz Justine Nameere over Full Figure assault, robbery

Special Senior Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Region Affairs, Justine Nameere, has presented herself to Kampala Central Police Station over allegations of assaulting Full Figure.

The development was confirmed by events promoter Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abtex, during a phone interview on the Kasuku Live Vlog.

Abtex, a long-time associate of Nameere, has since rallied fellow supporters to show solidarity with her as she faces questioning by the police.

Details about Nameere’s interrogation remain unclear, and authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

However, sources close to the situation suggest that the summons are part of a broader investigation into a physical altercation involving Full Figure.

Over the weekend, events personality Nobat Events was also arrested in connection with the same incident.

He remains in custody pending further investigations.

Nobat was arrested at Kololo Independence Grounds during an event held by bodaboda riders to celebrate President Yoweri Museveni’s 81st birthday.

He was detained at Kampala Central Police Station.

The promoter recorded an audio message confirming his arrest and shared it online.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed Nobat's detention.

It is reported that Nobat worked closely with Justine Nameere, the primary suspect in the assault on Full Figure.

However, Owoyesigire clarified that no charges have been brought against Nobat. He is being questioned about the August 30th attack on Full Figure.

“We believe he knows something about what happened that day when Full Figure was attacked,” Owoyesigire said.

“We haven’t opened any charges against him; we just brought him in to assist with our investigation.”

