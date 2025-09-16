Promoter Nobat jailed over Full Figure assault 

Police in Kampala have detained Events promoter Nobert Twizire, better known as Nobat, in connection with last month's attack on media personality and blogger, Jenifer Nakanguubi, aka Full Figure

Nobert was arrested last weekend at the Kololo Independence Grounds during an event held by Bodaboda riders to celebrate President Yoweri Museveni’s 81st birthday.

He was detained at the Kampala Central Police Station.

The promoter recorded an audio and shared it online, confirming his arrest.

Last night, Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson, confirmed Nobert’s detention.

It is reported that Novert was working closely with Justine Nameere, the primary suspect in Full Figure’s beating.

Helping with investigations

He clarified, however, that no charges had been brought against him and that he was only being interrogated about the August 30th attack on Full Figure.

“We think that he knows something about what transpired on that day when Full Figure was beaten,” he said.

“We have not opened any charges against him; we just brought him in to help us with the investigations."