Full Figure was attacked by Justine Nameere and her husband – Police

Justine Nameere, former flag bearer of Masaka District Woman Member of Parliament, and her husband are accused in a robbery case against Full Figure.

Police PRO SSP Patrick Onyango said Full Figure reported that the two attacked her along Kyadondo Road.

“Jennifer Full Figure, real name Jennifer Namutebi Nakangubi, a singer and presidential advisor, has reported a case of robbery,” Onyango said.

“She alleges that on Friday, August 29, 2025, she was intercepted and assaulted by Justine Nameere and her husband along Kyadondo Road.”

According to the statement, Full Figure was on her way to a hotel for a press conference called by Moses Kalangwa, who contested for NRM CEC Vice Chairperson, Central Uganda. The attackers reportedly stole her phone and Shs500,000.

Full Figure later reported the case to Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters, where her statement was recorded and witnesses identified.

Detectives visited the scene and are now tracking Nameere and her husband.

A video that surfaced last night shows Full Figure being attacked, punched and kicked by a man in NRM attire, as others cheered and recorded.

The assailants accused her of verbally abusing them on her platforms.

They have not yet been identified.

The attack has been widely condemned online. Capt Mike Mukula, former Health Minister and outgoing NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, described it as unacceptable.

“The beating of a woman like this is unacceptable,” he said.

In a post, Mukula tagged relevant authorities including the Inspector General of Police, the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen Kahinda Otafiire, and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, urging them to take interest in the matter.