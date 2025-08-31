Ugandan media personality and blogger, Jenifer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure was severely beaten up by a group of people.

In a video that surfaced last night, Full Figure was attacked, punched and kicked repeatedly by a man dressed in NRM attire while his colleagues cheered and recorded the incident.

The incident reportedly took place near the NRM head offices in Kampala

They assailants are heard accusing Full Figure of verbally abusing them on her platforms.

These have not been identified yet.

The attack has been widely condemned online.

Capt Mike Mukula, the former Health Minister and outgoing NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda described the attack as unacceptable.

“The beating of a woman… like this is unacceptable”

In a post, Mukula tagged revelant authorities including the Inspector General of Police, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Prime Minister Ribinah Nabbanja, calling on them to interest themselves in the matter.

