Police boss Clive Nsiima arraigned in public court after internal disciplinary action

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) confirmed this morning that Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima Barigye is facing the full force of the law, both through internal disciplinary proceedings and a public criminal trial, following a widely condemned assault incident.

At a press conference this morning, Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke sought to put an end to rampant speculation regarding the senior officer’s fate.

He confirmed that ASP Nsiima had been formally charged and was scheduled to appear at a public court at City Hall in Kampala.

The incident, which involved ASP Nsiima, the Counter Terrorism/Oil and Gas Police Zonal Commander for the Kampala Metropolitan Area, assaulting a female fuel station attendant, came to light via damning CCTV footage.

The video showed Nsiima, in a fury over an alleged unpaid bill of Shs 30,000, physically assaulting the worker, identified only as Atuhumurize, at the Shell Petrol Station in Kyanja.

He was seen smacking her across the face twice while shouting insults like, “Have you ever driven such a car?”

“After that incident, which was caught on camera, we took several forms of action, as police, as soon as we got that information. We arrested Clive and afterwards he was detained in our police cells.”

On Tuesday, last week, Rusoke says Nsiima appeared before the police's internal disciplinary tribunal, and later Friday of last week.

Although Rusoke had not yet received the formal outcome of the internal court's decision, he said the officer was given a full chance "to be listened to."

This morning, according to the police mouthpiece, the office was set to be arraigned before a public court to face separate criminal charges.

"Today, Monday, October 13, what I know, having had briefing, is that he is appearing before court to face criminal charges brought against him at the KCCA court to answer to the criminal charges.” he said

Dispelling Detention Rumours

The spokesperson's statement addressed the persistent reports that had circulated since the initial arrest confirmation last week.

Following the public outrage, the police announced Nsiima’s arrest, yet sceptics in the public domain claimed to have checked various police stations without finding evidence of his detention.

Many activists alleged that the police had simply let him off the hook, adding fuel to the narrative of widespread impunity within the security forces.