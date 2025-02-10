Opondo blames Supreme Court ruling on ‘emerging military bully’ Gen Muhoozi 

The recent Supreme Court ruling declaring the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional has stirred controversy, with Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo attributing it to "an emerging military bully"—General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a strongly worded opinion piece, Opondo suggested that Muhoozi’s rhetoric and perceived intimidation tactics may have played a role in influencing the judges' decision to rule against the Court Martial.

Muhoozi’s Influence and the ‘Fear Factor’

Opondo argued that within the NRM and government circles, many officials are too afraid to speak up, fearing the repercussions of criticising Muhoozi.

He referenced Muhoozi’s past controversial remarks, including his call for opposition leader Kizza Besigye to be "hanged" and his threat to "behead" Bobi Wine, suggesting that such statements may have created an atmosphere of fear that even extended to the Supreme Court Justices.

"The bad joke about hanging Besigye, coupled with threats to behead Kabobi (Bobi Wine), possibly created a sharp chill—one that no sane Supreme Court Justice could ignore," Opondo stated.

Muhoozi’s growing military influence and aggressive stance, Opondo said, might have pushed the Justices to act against the Court Martial, despite its long-standing role in handling security-related cases.

NRM’s Internal Struggles and the Judiciary’s Bold Move

Opondo acknowledged that while the Supreme Court’s ruling has been celebrated by opposition figures and human rights activists, it also highlights the NRM’s internal incompetence and failure to manage its own institutions.

"Many had thought we had learnt lessons from the botched-up trials at the Court Martial, but alas," he wrote, referring to the controversial prosecution of opposition figures like Besigye and Obed Lutale Kamulegeya.

He further criticised the UPDF’s handling of military court cases, arguing that its legal team lacked basic etiquette and public speaking skills, often exposing the institution to public ridicule.

“That comedy of extreme absurdities left many in NRM, government and UPDF embarrassed although they will not step forward,” wrote the government mouthpiece.

“And truly, it has been very hard and agonising distinguishing a learned lawyer from the UPDF prosecution side and lay people on the court’s bench.

“And maybe, going forward, the UPDF needs to improve by having written regulations on basic skills in etiquette and public speaking, otherwise its team will continue to get cooked on the public rostrum.”

The Bigger Picture: Is the Supreme Court Challenging NRM’s Authority?

While Opondo admitted that the NRM has historically tolerated judicial decisions it disagrees with, he hinted that this ruling could be seen as a direct challenge to the party’s authority.

He noted that President Yoweri Museveni’s swift condemnation of the ruling was expected, but ultimately, Museveni would abide by it—as he has with past court rulings.