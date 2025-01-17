MPs demand meeting with Muhoozi over out-of-control tweets 

This Friday morning, MPs on the Defence Committee of Parliament probed officials from the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs concerning social media posts by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The MPs said they expected Muhoozi to attend the budget meeting for the ministry, where they hoped to question him about his controversial posts on the social media platform.

The CDF was represented in the meeting by his deputy, Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

The legislators, however, said they couldn't pose questions about Muhoozi’s social media activity to his deputy.

“This is an important committee and there are questions and answers that can only come from the CDF personally,” said Derrick Nyeko, the MP for Makindye East.

Nyeko cited recent concerning posts by the CDF on his X handle in which he among others, threatened to behead the president of NUP Bobi Wine, and another from Thursday night where he announced an impending public execution of Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

“We have seen him demanding an apology from the US ambassador to Uganda, and last night he said Dr Besigye was to be hanged on Heroes Day,” said Nyeko.

“We do not believe that the Deputy CDF will be in a position to respond appropriately.”

MPs also questioned whether the social media posts by Gen Muhoozi were not going directly against the constitutional mandate of the UPDF, to “foster harmony between the defence forces and civilians.”

Minister apologises

In response, Hon Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the State Minister for Defence in charge of General Duties apologised on behalf of Gen Muhoozi, for missing the committee meeting.

The minister said the CDF was “unaware of the schedule” and promised that he would attend in person at the next engagement with the committee.

Regarding the social media posts, Oboth said the ministry was “not responsible for tweets posted by a personal officer.”