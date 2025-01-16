Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba returns to Twitter 

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni has reactivated his account on X (formerly Twitter) after a brief hiatus.

He trumpeted his return with a succinct post declaring, "I'm back!" In a subsequent message, he queried, "BBC said what about me?"

Within an hour of rejoining the platform, his new account garnered nearly 1,000 followers, though he currently follows no one.

A Brief Departure

Just days prior, on January 10, General Kainerugaba had deactivated his X account, which boasted over one million followers.

In his final tweet before the deactivation, he cited "the instructions and blessings of my Lord Jesus Christ" as his reason for leaving the platform to concentrate on his duties with the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).

He expressed gratitude to his followers, stating, "I know you all love me and that you will continue to follow me like the wind long after here. At an appropriate time in the future...we shall always re-converge."

A day later, his friend Andrew Mwenda unveiled plans for a new podcast featuring the CDF as his guest. Mwenda, who serves as the spokesperson for the Patriotic League of Uganda—where Gen Kainerugaba is the Chairman—also clarified the reasons behind the CDF's decision to deactivate his X account. “A group of UPDF officers insisted that the CDF step away from X until the reform and transformation of the army are complete," Wrote Mwenda.

"As a professional soldier, a patriot, a Pan-Africanist, and a man who loves the UPDF and Uganda above all else, the CDF agreed to the demand."

Controversial Online Presence

General Kainerugaba's activity on X has been a source of both national and international attention. His posts have sparked diplomatic tensions, notably in 2022 when he tweeted about capturing Kenya's capital, Nairobi, within two weeks—a statement that led to an official apology from President Museveni to Kenya.