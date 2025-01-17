I will bury my husband in honour - Winnie Byanyima responds to Muhoozi threat

Winnie Byanyima, wife of opposition leader Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, responded to a provocative post by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatening a public execution of her husband.

Gen Muhoozi, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni. Gen. Kainerugaba made the threat shortly after his return to social media platform X

He posted, “Dr. Kizza Besigye used to call me a clown and a coward. The tree of traitors is waiting for him in Gulu. We will hang KB on Heroes' Day. That's the best day for him to die.”

“After that, we will arrest ANYBODY who ever spoke ill of Afande Saleh in government!," he wrote.

Winnie Byanyima's Response

In a defiant response, Byanyima addressed the threat against her husband, vowing to be there for him during his controversial trial and his execution if it happens

"The head of the army and President Museveni’s son has condemned Dr Kizza Besigye to death by hanging and set a date and venue to hang him (as he celebrates I suppose) before he is heard,” she wrote.

“The charges against Besigye and Obed Lutaale are political. President Museveni and his son run the army. The military court falls under them. Father and son are the accusers and the judges in the case against my husband.

“I do not expect justice. I will watch this travesty of justice at the sham military court and I will attend the hanging you have planned. When you are done, I will honour and bury a true hero of Uganda and Africa. The struggle for our rights, for equality and justice will continue. Gakyali Mabaga!"

Ongoing Legal Proceedings Against Dr. Besigye

Dr. Kizza Besigye faces serious charges before the General Court Martial in Makindye, one of which carries the death sentence.

In November 2024, he was reportedly abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, and subsequently appeared before the General Court Martial in Kampala.

He was charged with illegal possession of firearms and soliciting military support overseas to destabilise Uganda's security. Despite being a civilian, the military court ruled that it had jurisdiction to try him on treachery charges, which carry the death penalty.

The proceedings have been fraught with controversy. Besigye's legal team has raised objections regarding the court's jurisdiction, especially considering the alleged offences that occurred outside Uganda.