‘It’s unacceptable’ - Muhoozi rebukes Supreme Court in fiery Tarehe Sita speech

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba this afternoon delivered a sharp criticism of the the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional.
Speaking at the UPDF’s 44th Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations in Kyotera, Muhoozi termed the court ruling as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unfortunate.’
Honouring the Fallen and Upholding Security
The CDF kicked off his remarks by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Uganda's liberation. He stressed the Uganda People's Defence Force's (UPDF) commitment to ensuring national security.
"With the valuable experience and guidance of our seniors, we shall continue the agenda of fundamental change in our country as best as we can by guaranteeing the security of all our citizens."
Critique of the Supreme Court Ruling
Transitioning to the Supreme Court's recent judgement, General Muhoozi expressed profound disappointment.
The Supreme Court's decision, delivered on 31st January 2025, declared the prosecution of civilians in military courts unconstitutional and ordered the immediate transfer of such cases to civilian courts.
This ruling was hailed by human rights activists and opposition figures as a significant step towards ensuring fair trials and upholding constitutional rights.
Concerns Over National Security
General Muhoozi cautioned that the ruling could precipitate a national security crisis, potentially undermining the command, control, and administration of the defence forces.
His comments on the matter are reproduced below with slight edits:
As we celebrate today’s Tarehe Sita, there are certain challenges that are being directed at the ability of the UPDF to maintain its combat abilities, professionalism and discipline that our military has been known for around the world.
Last week we were shocked to receive a judgement from the Supreme Court that in effect halts all trials conducted by military courts.
The UPDF and its predecessor the NRA which we honour today provided a lasting solution to the tyranny, killings and lawlessness that had for so long plagued Uganda.
The UPDF undoubtedly remains the foundation upon which democracy and social-economic transformation can be realised in our country.
The mission of the UPDF which predates the laws being debated today cannot have been achieved without a highly disciplined force.
We shall discuss this in the High Command but this development is very unfortunate and quite unacceptable.
It could herald a national security crisis, threatening the command and control and administration of the defence forces.
We urge that you (President Museveni) address this as soon as you can.
In the meantime, we are working with the Ministry of Defence and the Attorney General to see that the necessary legislative amendments are made to address the mandate of the court-martials.