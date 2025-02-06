‘It’s unacceptable’ - Muhoozi rebukes Supreme Court in fiery Tarehe Sita speech

As we celebrate today’s Tarehe Sita, there are certain challenges that are being directed at the ability of the UPDF to maintain its combat abilities, professionalism and discipline that our military has been known for around the world.

Last week we were shocked to receive a judgement from the Supreme Court that in effect halts all trials conducted by military courts.

The UPDF and its predecessor the NRA which we honour today provided a lasting solution to the tyranny, killings and lawlessness that had for so long plagued Uganda.

The UPDF undoubtedly remains the foundation upon which democracy and social-economic transformation can be realised in our country.

The mission of the UPDF which predates the laws being debated today cannot have been achieved without a highly disciplined force.

We shall discuss this in the High Command but this development is very unfortunate and quite unacceptable.

It could herald a national security crisis, threatening the command and control and administration of the defence forces.

We urge that you (President Museveni) address this as soon as you can.

In the meantime, we are working with the Ministry of Defence and the Attorney General to see that the necessary legislative amendments are made to address the mandate of the court-martials.