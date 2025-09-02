NWSC announces water supply interruption for parts of Kampala

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced a planned interruption to water supply in several parts of Kampala on Wednesday, 3rd September 2025.

The disruption, which is expected to last for 11 hours from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., is necessary to allow for system upgrade and routine maintenance works at the Ggaba water works facility.

This essential maintenance is aimed at enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of the water supply system for a large portion of the city.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to store an adequate amount of water in advance and to use it sparingly throughout the day as the works are underway.

The corporation said its teams will be working diligently to complete the tasks within the stipulated timeframe and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

The following areas will experience interruptions in water supply:

Central and Southern areas:

Parts of Lukuli, Salaama Road, Namasuba, Ndejje, Busabala, Lubowa, Seguku, Katale, Nalumunye, Bandwe, Bunamwaya, Kigo, and the Freedom City area.

Northern and Eastern areas:

Ntinda, Kiwatule, Kulambiro, Kisaasi, Komamboga, Bukoto, Naalya, Kawanda, Luteete, Masooli, Kyambogo, Kitagobwa, Kiti, Kabaga, Gyokolera, Katadde, Nabusugwe, Bulindo, Mayangwa, Kungu, Kira, and parts of Gayaza Road.

Western areas: