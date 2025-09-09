Nambooze sends off her father, ‘betrayed by NRA compatriots'

Betty Nambooze, the Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality, delivered a politically charged eulogy during the funeral of her father, Mzee Peter Kayongo Ssettuba, who passed away last week.
Kayongo breathed his last on Friday last week at Lubaga Hospital, at the age of 92.
Hon Nambooze, in a fiery speech, told mourners that she and her family felt betrayed by the NRM and government, which her departed father helped bring to power.
The deceased, she was, had provided support to the NRA rebels in the 1980s bush war and paid a great price for it.
She recounted how her father was badly beaten, mutilated and had his house razed down by the Milton Obote regime when they caught him helping the NRA rebels.
A Family’s Sacrifice
One time, the Obote government soldiers invaded his home and beat him very badly, cutting off part of his ear. They accused him of hiding and supporting Museveni’s rebels,
They dumped him in the bush, believing he was dead, and razed down his home. Some of her brothers and sisters died fighting alongside the NRA rebels. Yet the same government, she said, was the one that was arresting and brutalising its own citizens.
Just yesterday, they arrested Waiswa Mufumbiro (NUP deputy spokesperson), a member of this family, who was supposed to be the MC at this funeral. The same regime has arrested and jailed Eddy Mutwe, another relative of this family.
The same people who caused the destruction of my father’s home and nearly caused his death; he helped bring them to power and promised that they would restore peace. Now they are the same people abducting, torturing and killing Ugandans. I would wish to be mourning my dad, not to stand here and quarrel, but he paid a great price for this government.
A Final Farewell in Nkoowe
The funeral took place in Nkoowe and was attended by prominent members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including President Robert Kyagulanyi, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.