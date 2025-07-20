Museveni set to name corrupt official behind EPS saga

President Yoweri Museveni has indicated that he will soon reveal the identity of a corrupt official allegedly responsible for misguiding the implementation of Uganda's controversial Automated Express Penalty System (EPS).

Speaking on Saturday, the President acknowledged that there were major flaws in the system, specifically criticising the excessively high express penalties and their sudden, last-minute introduction.

Museveni suggested that these issues arose from internal corruption, stating, "There were officials linked with the criminal gangs; they are the ones that confused our Russians who were working on that project.”

He added, “The express penalties were too high. And they introduced them at the last minute and not beforehand."

The president promised to disclose the perpetrator at a later date, signalling an impending move towards accountability for the public outcry generated by the system.

Widespread Public Outcry and Systemic Issues

The Automated Express Penalty System, rolled out under the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), has sparked widespread anger and frustration among Ugandan motorists.

Designed to detect traffic violations through automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, the system was criticised as punitive and exploitative.

Following its roll out, motorists reported receiving multiple, often unexplained, fines in a single day, with some accumulating exorbitant penalties within a short period.

Concerns were also raised about unrealistic speed limits, particularly the 30 km/h limit in urban areas and on sections of roads like the Northern Bypass, which critics argue increase accident risks.

Within days of its implementation, the Minister of Works and Transport, Edward Katumba-Wamala, suspended for one-month, to address identified issues, including synchronisation errors, duplicated fines, and the need for public sensitisation.

The suspension was further extended from July 12, amid ongoing stakeholder deliberations.

Controversial Revenue-Sharing Model

Further fueling public outrage are revelations from a recent Parliamentary Works and Transport Committee report concerning the financial aspects of the ITMS.

The report noted a controversial revenue-sharing agreement between the Government of Uganda (GoU) and the Russian firm Joint Stock Company Global Security (GS), which operates the system.

According to the Committee, 80% of the revenue generated from traffic fines is allocated to the Russian company.

This translates to a projected USD 408 million for GS over the next 10 years from an estimated total fine revenue of USD 510 million, leaving the Ugandan government with only 15% (USD 76 million) and the National Economic Council (NEC) with a mere 5% (USD 25.5 million).

Members of Parliament described these terms as "unreasonable," arguing that the private company benefits disproportionately with minimal risk, while the government bears the brunt of public anger.

